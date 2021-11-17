Watch
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 19:04:19-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award. Results were announced Wednesday night.

Burnes is the third winner in franchise history.

The right-hander won over Phillies' Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Members of the Baseball Writers Association of America voted for the winner.

According to NBC, Burnes received 12 first-place votes, 14 seconds and 3 thirds to finish with 151 points.

The 27-year-old opened the season with 58 strikeouts before walking his first batter on his way to a season strikeout rate of 35.6 percent, best in the majors, NBC reports.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

