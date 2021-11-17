MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award. Results were announced Wednesday night.

CROWN HIM!



Corbin Burnes is your 2021 NL #CyYoung winner! He's the third Cy Young winner in franchise history.@Burnes16 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tnzw8waR4Q — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 17, 2021

Burnes is the third winner in franchise history.

The right-hander won over Phillies' Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Members of the Baseball Writers Association of America voted for the winner.

According to NBC, Burnes received 12 first-place votes, 14 seconds and 3 thirds to finish with 151 points.

The 27-year-old opened the season with 58 strikeouts before walking his first batter on his way to a season strikeout rate of 35.6 percent, best in the majors, NBC reports.

