Milwaukee Brewers unveil newly renovated Bernie's Chalet

The Milwaukee Brewers have unveiled a renovated classic for the 2021 season: Bernie's New Chalet.

The Brewers announced the renovation on Tuesday. The improvements are "a throwback to Bernie’s original home at County Stadium."

“We are excited to welcome fans back to American Family Field, and just as excited to unveil a renovated Bernie’s Chalet,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “A special thanks to American Family Insurance for making this a reality as we know our fans will embrace the nostalgic design for Bernie’s new home.”

Bernie's New Chalet is one of several new sights to see at American Family Field, the Brewers said.

The Brewers received the green light earlier this month to allow for 25 percent fan capacity. Opening day is on April 1.

Single-game tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold in pods of two to four seats and all fans ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering.

