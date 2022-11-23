Milwaukee Brewers trade Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles Angels for three pitchers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe in exchange for three pitchers from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Brewers announced Tuesday night the team acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Angels.

"We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the Major League roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023," said General Manager Matt Arnold. "The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big-league arms is something we feel good about."

According to the Brewers, Renfroe batted .255 with 29 HR and 72 RBI in 125 games during his only season with the team. He was acquired from Boston last December in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr., David Hamilton, and Alex Binelas.

"We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field," Arnold added. "While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our Major League team in the near future."

The updated 40-man roster can be found on the Brewers' website.

