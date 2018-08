MILWAUKEE -- With the Brewers' season drawing to a close, only a handful of home games remain. If that's not enough to get you to go to a game, there's now even more incentive to head over to Miller Park.

The Milwaukee Brewers are offering a special deal for those fans who purchase tickets through the MLB Ballpark App.

From now until August 16, fans can secure tickets to the August 20 matchup with the Cincinnati Reds for just $6. To book your tickets, download the MLB Ballpark App and follow these steps:

1. Link your MLB/Brewers.com email account (the one with purchasing Brewers tickets)

2. Tap the schedule button on the Brewers homepage

3. Select August 20

4. Purchase up to eight $6 tickets in select Loge and Terrace Level sections.

The sale does end August 16 and there are only so many tickets available. Be sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible.