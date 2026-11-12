Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski wins NL Cy Young Award

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Misiorowski won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series title while setting a new standard for velocity by a starting pitcher.

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler was a unanimous choice to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Jessie Alcheh/AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh FILE - New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh, File)

This was the first full season in the big leagues for both Misiorowski and Schlittler after they made their respective MLB debuts in the summer of 2025.

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski celebrates the end of the fourth inning of Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Misiorowski becomes the fourth Brewer to win a Cy Young Award. The others were Rollie Fingers (1981), Pete Vuckovich (1982) and Corbin Burnes (2021). Fingers also won the MVP award in 1981, when the Brewers still played in the American League.

Misiorowski went 16-5 during the regular season while throwing 1,115 pitches of 100 mph or more for the highest total since tracking started in 2008, shattering the prior mark of 673 by Jordan Hicks in 2018.

He followed that up by going 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA during Milwaukee’s 4-1 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays. Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 shutout innings during Milwaukee’s 4-1 Game 5 win that clinched the Brewers’ first title in franchise history.

The other NL Cy Young Award finalists were Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez and Atlanta’s Chris Sale. Sánchez was 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 207 innings. Sale, who won the Cy Young Award in 2024, went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings.

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