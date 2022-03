Milwaukee Brewers spring training begins March 18 against LA Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday an updated 2022 spring training schedule.

It will begin March 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.

The team is slated for 18 games in Arizona, including nine at American Family Fields of Phoenix beginning March 20 against the San Diego Padres.

Game times, tickets, and more can be found here.

The complete spring training schedule is below:

March 18 at Los Angeles-NL

March 19 at Texas

March 20 vs. San Diego

March 21 at San Francisco

March 22 vs. Chicago-AL

March 23 at Cincinnati

March 24 vs. Arizona

March 25 at Oakland

March 26 vs. Seattle

March 28 vs. San Francisco

March 29 at Cleveland

March 30 at San Diego

March 31 vs. Los Angeles-AL

April 1 vs. Chicago-NL

April 2 at Seattle

April 3 vs. Texas

April 4 at Colorado

April 5 vs. Kansas City

