Milwaukee Brewers single-game tickets go on sale June 4

Single-game tickets go on sale for the entire Milwaukee Brewers season on June 4.

The Brewers announced the news on Friday morning, a day following the news that AmFam Field would begin operating at 100% fan capacity starting June 25.

On Thursday, the City of Milwaukee Health Department said the city would remove most COVID-19 restrictions beginning June 15.

Single-game tickets are available in three phases:



For games scheduled today through Thursday, May 27 – tickets are now on sale

For games scheduled Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16 – tickets will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

For games scheduled Friday, June 25 through Sunday, September 26 – tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

“We are going to have great ticket availability for these games with the recent announcement of lifting limits on capacity, and we’ll have seat locations that have not previously been available to single-game buyers this season,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We also are excited for the return of promotions, with our first two bobblehead giveaways set for June 6 and June 13. It has been almost two years since our last bobblehead promotion; for Brewers fans, that’s like going two years without brats and a beer.”

