Milwaukee Brewers revert to ending alcohol sales after 7th inning: MLB

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are reverting alcohol sales back to after the 7th inning, according to MLB.com.

Back in April, the team announced they would begin selling alcoholic beverages past the seventh inning (into the eighth inning) during games.

Now, about a month later, MLB's Adam McCalvy writes that "the seventh-inning stretch will once again represent last call for a cold one for Brewers fans."

The month of April turned out to be a trial run. The Brewers decided to revert to the old policy, with MLB.com reporting alcohol sales will end at the end of the seventh inning starting with Monday night’s series opener against the LA Dodgers at American Family Field.

The MLB cites Brewers spokesperson Tyler Barnes, who said, “We’ve got two homestands under our belts and there have not been any serious issues with general behavior related to the extended sales... But what we’ve found is that the amount of time we’ve extended it by averages it out to 15 minutes extra. Because it’s late in the game, the sale of alcohol and all concessions drops off a cliff once you get to the eighth inning. The amount of sales we were experiencing was just not significant.”

The MLB notes this move is the club erring "on the side of caution and practicality," citing the vast majority of alcohol sales still happening before the eighth inning. The Brewers are home all week against the Dodgers and then the Royals.

The club did note (read below) that it was intended to be a test run.

Alcohol to be sold after the seventh inning at Brewers games

Alcohol to be sold after the seventh inning at Brewers games, fans react

The Milwaukee Brewers will now sell alcohol past the seventh inning during games, according to the MLB.

Alcohol sales will be extended through the eighth inning, on an experimental basis, President of business operations Rick Schlesinger confirmed with the MLB.

The extended sales was implemented during game two of the Brewers game against the New York Mets.

“This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter. From a time perspective, we're probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh,” Schlesinger said. “Obviously, the safety and the conduct of our fans have primacy. We've had no issues, but it's a small sample size and we're going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense. I know a number of other teams are doing the same thing.”

According to the MLB, the pitch timer and other adjustments to the game led to shorter inning times. The Brewers first six games reportedly averaged about two hours and 34 minutes. That's down from 2022's average of three hours and 19 minutes.

Ballpark officials will monitor the situation and if extended sales result in more alcohol-related misbehavior, the Brewers will reassess.

Explaining the new MLB rules ahead of Brewers' Opening Day game

By: Julia Marshall

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 p.m. for Opening Day. But before that happens, there are a few new MLB rules you may want to be aware of.

In an effort to speed up the game, and make it more enjoyable for fans, the MLB has implemented four new rules that took effect during Spring Training. Those rules entail a pitch clock, bigger bases, infield shift limits, and a limit on pitcher disengagements.

The Pitch Clock

First and foremost, there's the new pitch clock. According to the Associated Press, players will have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Pitchers will have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there's a base runner.

The pitcher must start his delivery before the clock runs out. The clock restarts once the pitcher has the ball back after a pitch.

Batters must be in the box and alert the pitcher they're ready with at least eight seconds left on the clock. They can call time once per at-bat, which stops the countdown.

The clocks are placed behind home plate, and in the outfield, so pitchers and batters can see them clearly.

Pitcher disengagement limits

New this season, pitchers will only be able to disengage from the plate twice per appearance. They can only disengage to call a timeout or attempt a pickoff throw.

If a pitcher has used his two disengagements, he can still attempt a pickoff throw but it has to be successful. If the baserunner gets back safely, a balk is assessed and the runner advances, the Associated Press reported.

If a runner advances during a plate appearance, the disengagement limit is rest. Mound visits, injury timeouts, and offensive team timeouts are not considered disengagements.

Infield Shift Limits

Putting three or more infielders on one side of the second base has become a regular occurrence in recent seasons, but the AP said many believe it contributed to plummeting batting averages.

To combat those averages, the MLB has a new rule that states all four infielders must have both feet within the outer boundary of the infield, and two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is delivered.

Players will not be allowed to run from one side of second base to the other after a pitch.

Bigger bases

The bases on an MLB field are now three square inches larger than they used to be, up to 18 square inches. The MLB implemented the change in an effort to improve player safety and encourage more stolen-base attempts.

The space between plates has also been adjusted, with the first and third bases three inches closer to home, and 4.5 inches closer to second base.

