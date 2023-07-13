Milwaukee Brewers reveal 2024 Regular-Season Schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed Thursday the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule, starting March 28 against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

According to a news release, the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

After the opening series in New York against the Mets (March 28, 30-31), the Brewers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Twins (April 2-3) and Seattle Mariners (April 5-7) for the first homestand of the season.

BREWERS ANNOUNCE 2024 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Opening Day March 28 Against Mets at Citi Field; Host Twins for Home Opener on April 2

In addition to the Twins and Mariners, the Brewers will host the New York Yankees (April 26-28), Tampa Bay Rays (April 29-May 1), Chicago White Sox (May 31-June 2), Toronto Blue Jays (June 10-12), Texas Rangers (June 24-26) and Cleveland Guardians (Aug. 16-18) in Interleague play in 2024.



The Brewers will welcome Cleveland to American Family Field for the first time since 2018, while Seattle and Texas last visited Milwaukee in 2019.



In Interleague play in 2024, Milwaukee will travel to face the Baltimore Orioles (April 12-14), Kansas City Royals (May 6-8), Houston Astros (May 17-19), Boston Red Sox (May 24-26), Detroit Tigers (June 7-9), Los Angeles Angels (June 17-19), Minnesota Twins (July 20-21) and Oakland Athletics (Aug. 23-25).



The Brewers will visit Houston, the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland for the first time since 2019.



The team’s longest road trip of the season will come May 17-26 with nine games in 10 days against the Houston Astros (May 17-19), Miami Marlins (May 20-22) and Boston Red Sox (May 24-26).



Milwaukee’s longest homestand of the season is a 10-game stretch from Aug. 9-18 against the Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 9-11), Los Angeles Dodgers (Aug. 12-15) and Cleveland Guardians (Aug. 16-18).



For the full schedule, please click here [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]. Home and road game times will be announced at a later date. Game dates are subject to change.





