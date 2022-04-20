Milwaukee Brewers players covering fans' tabs at local restaurants

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers announced “This One’s On Me,” a player-led effort to show their appreciation for the greatest fans in Major League Baseball and support small businesses.

Brewers players have selected a few of their favorite restaurants and watering holes where Brewers fans typically gather.

Those players will surprise customers by covering the tab for the night.

A restaurant will be selected for each of the remaining 13 Friday away games in the 2022 season, beginning at 5 p.m. that evening.

The first player to cover the tab will be Christian Yelich on Friday, April 22.

The identity of the restaurants will remain a surprise until that evening.

Future dates of “This One’s On Me” include May 6, May 13, May 27, June 10, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.

In addition, the Brewers will also thank the fans with Ticket Tuesday and Fans First presented by UW Credit Union.

The Ticket Tuesday initiative will include the Brew Crew, Bernie Brewer, and the Famous Racing Sausages as they tour around the City of Milwaukee, distributing tickets to fans.

The Crew will give 1,000 ticket vouchers for the following Tuesday's home game at American Family Field.

Fans First, presented by UW Credit Union, will return for the 2022 season.

For every home game this season, Brewers and UW Credit Union staff will be walking around American Family Field, surprising fans with ticket upgrades, concession vouchers, and autographed baseballs.

The Brewers know how to impress their fans!

