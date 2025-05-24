Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (25-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:05 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is 18-34 overall and 12-15 in home games. The Pirates are 11-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 10-17 record on the road and a 25-27 record overall. The Brewers are 19-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has six doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .229 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 4 for 28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has four doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 13 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error