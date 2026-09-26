Milwaukee Brewers name Christian Yelich the first official captain in franchise history

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers named Christian Yelich as the first official captain in franchise history on Saturday.

The team made the announcement in a post on X, writing, “Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the captain’s ‘C’ on his jersey.”

OUR CAPTAIN 🫡



Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the Captain's "C" on his jersey pic.twitter.com/L6Bodw7WHr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 26, 2026

The announcement came a day after the team secured its 101st win after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Friday night in the team’s three-game series with the Cardinals.

Milwaukee has a 53-26 record in home games and a 101-59 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL. St. Louis has a 39-40 record in road games and a 77-83 record overall.

The Cardinals have a 53-33 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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