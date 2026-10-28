Milwaukee Brewers hosting watch party at American Family Field for game 5 of the World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a watch party for game five of the World Series on Wednesday at American Family Field, after tens of thousands of people attending the first two parties.

According to the team, tickets will be available to season seat members at 10 a.m. and to the general public at 12 p.m. at brewers.com/Postseason.

Fans can purchase of to six tickets per person, and parking is also available for purchase.

Watch below: Over 30,000 Brewers fans pack American Family Field for World Series Game 4 watch party

Over 30,000 Brewers fans pack American Family Field for World Series Game 4 watch party

Watch below: First fans arrive at American Family Field

First fans at American Family Field

Watch below: World Series is huge business boost for Kelly's Bleachers

World Series is huge business boost for Kelly's Bleachers

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