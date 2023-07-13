Milwaukee Brewers host Negro Leagues Tribute Game against Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers said Thursday they host the annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Friday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.

A pre-game ceremony is scheduled to honor "the impact of the Negro Leagues with a meaningful 'Pass the Bat' ceremony where RBI Athlete, Martel Freeland, will pass a bat to collect signatures from Charles Willis (Birmingham Black Barons outfielder, 1950), Tommy Hayes (Memphis Red Sox catcher, 1957 and Birmingham Black Barons catcher, 1958), Brewers Alum Larry Hisle and a current Milwaukee Brewers player. The signatures represent the past, current and future generations of African American players and their impact on the game of baseball and beyond. Both Willis and Hayes will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and be available for photos on the field level concourse during the first inning," according to a news release.

Tickets are available on their website, the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.

Read the full announcement below:

BREWERS TO HOST ANNUAL NEGRO LEAGUES TRIBUTE GAMEON FRIDAY, JULY 21

Milwaukee Will Honor the Negro Leagues With Special Guests and Events

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will host the annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game, presented by Aurora Health Care®, on Friday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.



With the purchase of a Negro Leagues Tribute Game ticket, fans will receive a Milwaukee Bears crewneck sweatshirt, courtesy of Aurora Health Care®. The Milwaukee Bears played in the Negro National League during the 1923 season. Fans can purchase this special ticket at brewers.com/Communitynights [brewers.us11.list-manage.com], the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.



A pre-game ceremony will honor the impact of the Negro Leagues with a meaningful “Pass the Bat” ceremony where RBI Athlete, Martel Freeland, will pass a bat to collect signatures from Charles Willis (Birmingham Black Barons outfielder, 1950), Tommy Hayes (Memphis Red Sox catcher, 1957 and Birmingham Black Barons catcher, 1958), Brewers Alum Larry Hisle and a current Milwaukee Brewers player. The signatures represent the past, current and future generations of African American players and their impact on the game of baseball and beyond. Both Willis and Hayes will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and be available for photos on the field level concourse during the first inning.



In addition to Willis and Hayes, Negro Leagues alumni Dennis Biddle (Chicago American Giants pitcher, 1953), Nathan “Sonny” Weston (Chicago American Giants outfielder, 1951), Don Woods (Kansas City Monarchs outfielder, 1956-68), James "Jim" Cobbin (New York Black Yankees and Indianapolis Clowns outfielder, 1956-58), James "Rocky" Portier (Indianapolis Clowns and the New York Black Yankees catcher and outfielder, 1956-58), Reggie Howard (Indianapolis Clowns second baseman, 1956-57) and James Beckum (St. Louis Stars catcher, 1949-51) are also scheduled to be in attendance.



Fans can enjoy a 360 Photo backdrop near section 405 to mark the occasion, courtesy of Aurora Health Care®, as well listen to the Donna Woodall Jazz Group playing from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. In addition, Yesterday’s Negro League Travel Exhibit will also be located on the field level concourse to enjoy throughout the game.



Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) will provide financial support to several organizations including the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, to be held at Clinton Rose Center in Milwaukee, Wisc. where James Beckum will be honored. BCF will also contribute funds to Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players and the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas.



Tickets are available now to see the Brewers at brewers.com/Communitynights [brewers.us11.list-manage.com], the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip