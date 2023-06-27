Milwaukee Brewers host free dental clinic

MILWAUKEE — It's not uncommon to be all smiles at American Family Field.

But on Tuesday, smiles received the all-star treatment.

"On a typical program, like today at American Family Field, we will serve about 250 children, and we should provide about $100,000 in free dental care and oral health education," says John McCarthy, Executive Director of Team Smile.

With Team Smile and local health-tech company SKYGEN teaming up with the Milwaukee Brewers going to the dentist was turned into a home-run experience.

"This is great just to get out into the community. We have former dental hygienists who can come out and do their thing, right here. American Family Field is just a great venue," says Kyle Coltz, Chief Operating Officer at SKYGEN.

"I've had a lot of dental care in my day, and I still get a little antsy when I visit the dental office. It's just the nature of it. So the fact that it's here, and the fact that so many people are around making it comfortable, accommodating, creating a positive environment is an important piece," says Dr. Larry Paul, a dentist with 40 years of experience.

By including face painting, games, and music, the hope is that a visit to the ballpark with turn into lifelong habits.

"There are a lot of barriers for kids to get care. A lot of home issues, environmental issues, what we call the social determinants of health. So again, these events and the partnerships and collaborations are really an important way to bridge those gaps," says Dr. Paul.

The next time these kids' pearly whites enjoy some peanuts and crackerjack, they won't forget the seventh-inning floss.

