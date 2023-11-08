Milwaukee Brewers home game times in 2024 announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced dates and times for the team's home games in 2024.

According to a statement, during April, May and September, all weeknight games will start at 6:40 p.m. All weekday games during these months will begin at 12:10 p.m., except for a few exceptions.

According to the Brewers, in June, July and August, all weeknight games will start at 7:10 p.m. All weekday games during these months will get underway at 1:10 p.m.

Finally, the Brewers said Friday home games will start at 7:10 p.m., while all Saturday home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 29 vs. the New York Mets (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.

Read the announcement below:

BREWERS ANNOUNCE 2024 HOME GAME TIMES

Home Opener Scheduled for April 2 at 3:10 p.m. vs. Minnesota



MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced home game times for the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule. The home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 2 at 3:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.



During April, May and September, all weeknight games (Monday-Thursday) will start at 6:40 p.m. Excluding the home opener and games on Memorial Day (3:10 p.m. on May 27 vs. the Chicago Cubs) and Labor Day (TBD on Sept. 2 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals), all weekday games during these months will begin at 12:10 p.m.



In June, July and August, all weeknight games will start at 7:10 p.m. All weekday games during these months will get underway at 1:10 p.m.



All Friday home games will start at 7:10 p.m., while all Saturday home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 29 vs. the New York Mets (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.



Please click here for a full schedule [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]. All game times are subject to change.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip