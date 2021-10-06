Milwaukee Brewers fans getting excited for Game 1 of playoff series against Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE — Excitement is in the air for Milwaukee Brewers fans who are anxiously waiting for the team to take on Game 1 of the National League Division Series playoffs against the Atlanta Braves.

"I was born and raised here in Milwaukee so, it's just so exciting to see Milwaukee in the playoffs," said one Brewers fan, Mario Cortez.

"You can't help but be excited," said another fan, Marissa Martinez.

TMJ4

The first playoff game for the two teams kicks off on Friday. And die-hard fans believe the Brewers will go all the way.

"I think we'll do alright as long as our pitching can stay strong. I think we'll get it done," said Taylor Henke.

"I think they have a tough challenge with Atlanta, but I think we have a good chance of winning two in Milwaukee right off the bat," said Cortez.

On Sept. 18, the Brewers clinched their fourth-consecutive postseason appearance, a record for the franchise.

And according to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the team ranked among the top 10 in attendance in 2021 with more than 1.8 million fans attending games during the regular season.

TMJ4

"It's just been a great year for Milwaukee," said Cortez.

Fans say they hope the team can bring another championship title to the city following the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship win over the summer.

TMJ4

"I'm hoping there's another parade at the end of October," said Cameron Tracy, a life-long Brewers fan.

"It's definitely once in a lifetime to see Milwaukee in this situation twice in a year. It's so exciting," said Martinez.

And they believe the Brew Crew can get it done.

"It just kind of keeps it alive down here longer, there's just something in the air when Milwaukee's got good sports teams," said Henke.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip