Milwaukee Brewers dropping beer prices this Sunday in honor of 1990s weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers are throwing it back this weekend - and that includes the prices for beer.

As part of a weekend celebrating the 1990s, the Brewers announced Wednesday that Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds would feature "1990s County Stadium pricing" on beer from 11:40 a.m. (when gates open) to 1:30 p.m. at the First and Third Base Ward Bars on the Field Level.

To make the celebration extra special, current and former Brewers will be pouring drinks for fans.

Current players Daniel Vogelbach and Adrian Houser will be bartenders this time, along with former players Greg Vaughn, Jim Gantner, and many more.

“In the last homestand, Freddy Peralta took to the taps in our first guest bartender appearance, and the response from fans was tremendous,” Schlesinger said. “Sunday is also our Robin Yount Bobblehead giveaway, so we are combining two fan favorites – beer and Bobbles – for one game.”

16-ounce domestic drafts will be just $4 plus tax. Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, and even Brewers President David Stearns will hop behind the bar as well for the celebration.

You can get tickets for this Sunday's game at Brewers.com.

