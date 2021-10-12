Milwaukee Brewers book inspired by Walk of Fame inductee Geoff Jenkins

Author Marla McKenna drew inspiration from Brewers Walk of Fame inductee Geoff Jenkins.

"Mom's Big Catch. My very first children's book was inspired by Geoff Jenkins. Something he did, on a September day in 2007 changed my life," McKenna says.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports talked to Geoff Jenkins about McKenna's book. "What does that mean to you and what do you feel like you did in September of 2007 that inspired people?" Allan asked.

"It's an honor," Geoff Jenkins says. "I mean I remember thinking to myself like, back in the day, you know getting to the major leagues is so cool. But I remember the first time like I saw myself in a video game. And I remember the first time you know, I got a bobblehead. Just those, and a baseball card of course for sure. But when somebody tells you that they want you to be like a big part of their book? I mean that's just really cool."

McKenna's life changed as she began her book writing career, as Jenkins' playing career wound down. "Walking off the field maybe at the end of that season," Jenkins says. "And having the crowd. You know, Ned was nice enough to call, you know, time and bring somebody out to take my position."

"It's so exciting," McKenna says. "You know, because, you know our generation and growing up, you know we had Paul Molitor and Robin Yount. And Rollie Fingers, and he's been a great supporter of Mom's Big Catch too. You know, it's just so exciting to see for the younger generation to go through this and witness it and be a part of it."

Now McKenna has added the book Manifesting Your Dreams, using a Brewers great as inspiration. "I just think that it's important that you know, you go after your dreams," McKenna says. "I think that's the most important thing is that we go after our dreams and we follow what, we have to make a, follow our purpose in life."

"Everyone's time ends at some point right? And you never think it is, and then all of the sudden? It's gone, it's done," Jenkins says. "But that was really cool to be able to not only embrace the crowd but just, you know kind of take in the emotions of how long and all the relationships and how much it meant to be a Brewer."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip