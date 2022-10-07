Milwaukee Brewers announce season award winners

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2022 award winners. The winners have been selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

The awards include Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Pitcher, Top Newcomer, Unsung Hero, and Good Guy.

Julio Cortez/AP Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The winner of Brewers Most Valuable Player honors is shortstop, Willy Adames. This is the second straight season Adames has won this award. Adames' 31 home runs this season as a shortstop had him tied, with the Rangers' Corey Seager, for the Major League lead and were the highest in franchise history from the position.

Aaron Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Corbin Burnes was named Brewers Most Valuable Pitcher. This is also his second season in a row that Burnes has won this title. Burnes is the first pitcher in franchise history to lead his league (American League or National League) in the strikeout category with a whopping 243 strikeouts this season.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers Top Newcomer title was awarded to outfielder, Hunter Renfroe. He is ranked fourth in the Major Leagues for his 11 outfield assists.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Hoby Milner throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Hoby Milner, left-handed reliever was awarded the title of Unsung Hero. He hit a career-high 67 relief appearances, ranking T8th in the National League.

Kenny Yoo/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff celebrates after striking out Colorado Rockies Jose Iglesias during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

Finally, the Good Guy Award was awarded to Brandon Woodruff for the second season straight. This award is presented to the player that has the most outgoing presence in the clubhouse and interacts exceptionally with media on a daily basis.

Congratulations to these five Brewers players!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip