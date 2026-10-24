Milwaukee Brewers announce Game 2 lineup against Tampa Bay Rays

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their lineup for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

You can see the full lineup below.

Ready for more 📺: FOX 📻: WTMJ #WinOurWay https://t.co/GRopjwfKwQ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 24, 2026

Game 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. CT at American Family Field.

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