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Milwaukee Brewers announce Game 2 lineup against Tampa Bay Rays

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Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich runs to first base on a single during the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their lineup for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

You can see the full lineup below.

Game 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. CT at American Family Field.

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