Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora 'Think Pink' for Mother's Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers Eric Lauer and Holby Millner are thinking pink and spreading joy this Mother's Day weekend.

The pair of pitchers spent time at Aurora West Allis Medical Center visiting with breast cancer survivors currently receiving treatment.

"I'm thankful for places like this that can give a good foundation to get people through the tough times," Millner said. "It's good to see, you know, patients that in tough situations having positive outlooks and having the support staff that they need to get better."

The visit was all about lifting spirits and raising awareness about screening, especially as the FDA just changed guidelines for women of average risk. The recommendation is that women start getting mammograms at 40 years old instead of 50.

Doctors at Aurora said it's still important to still know your own risk level.

"Really important that patients always know what their risk is instead of just following a guideline," said Dr. Julie Kepple.

Kepple was also thrilled to see her patients happy to meet Brewers players today.

"We walk a great journey with our patients and we see them go through a lot of emotions. So, for me personally, it's always rewarding to see them smile because that's what we do," Kepple said.

The hospital visit isn't all the Brewers have planned this weekend. On Sunday, the team will honor breast cancer survivors and moms at the 'Pink Out' game.

"Just to bring smiles to people's faces that are going through a tough time. If that's all we get out of it, then great. That's better than nothing," Millner said.

