Milwaukee Brewers acquire outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday they have acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox.

This is in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

President of Baseball Operations David Sterns made the announcement.

According to a news release, Renfroe hit .259 with 31 HR and 96 RBI in 144 games with Boston in 2021, setting career highs in games, at-bats (521), runs (89), hits (135), doubles (33), RBI, extra-base hits (64), total bases (261), batting average, OBP (.315), SLG (.501) and OPS (.816).

The 29-year-old tied with Texas' Adolis Garcis for the Major League lead in outfield assists with 16, all of which came as a right fielder, according to the Brewers.

