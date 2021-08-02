Milwaukee Brewers acquire relief pitcher John Axford, the team's all-time single-season saves leader

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed relief pitcher and former Brewer John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday.

Axford was traded from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns announced.

Axford spent the first five seasons (2009-13) of his career in Milwaukee, where he set the all-time franchise record for saves in a single season (46, 2011). He went 21-19 during his Brewers career, sporting a 3.35 ERA and 106 total saves.

Stearns says Axford will join the team in Milwaukee Monday night. A corresponding roster move will be announced later.

More on Axford's MLB career, courtesy of the Brewers:

Axford, who has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2018, began the 2021 season as a studio analyst for Blue Jays television. He then pitched for Team Canada in the Olympic qualifier before Toronto signed him to a Minor League contract on June 24. He went 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 2 saves in 9 relief appearances at Triple-A Buffalo, holding opponents to a .061 batting average (10.2ip, 2h, 1r, 1er, 3bb, 14k).

Axford owns a career record of 38-34 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games (1 start) during 10 Major League seasons with Milwaukee (2009-13), St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015), Oakland (2016-17), Toronto (2018) and Los Angeles-NL (2018).

