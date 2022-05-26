Watch
López, Houser lose arbitration cases; clubs lead players 5-2

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 25, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins defeated Pablo López in salary arbitration and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Adrian Houser in a pair of cases involving right-hander pitchers.

That gives teams a 5-2 lead over players in decisions with 11 cases remaining.

López will receive $2.45 million rather than the $3 million he requested, according to the decision by Allen Ponak, Scott Buchheit and Brian Keller. They heard the case Friday.

Houser will get $2.425 ,o;;opm instead of the $3 million he asked for.

Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog heard the case on May 4.

