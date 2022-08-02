Jonathan Lucroy officially retires as Milwaukee Brewer

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan Lucroy is officially retiring from the Milwaukee Brewers as he is inducted into the team's Wall of Honor.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that the catcher will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 6 with a ceremony featuring the 2022 Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor inductees prior to the Brewers vs. Reds game that night.

The Brewers drafted Lucroy in 2007 and he spent seven seasons with the team from 2010-16.

He held the most doubles by a catcher in a single season in MLB history in 2014. He was 4th in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2014. And he ranks first in the team's history as a catcher in hits (752), batting average (.288), doubles (143), HR (77), RBI (358), and runs (326), according to the Brewers.

In a statement, Lucroy said the team has "always held a special place in my heart."

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here. The fans have always embraced me and lifted me up. It is a special experience to play in Milwaukee and I want to thank the fans, the front office and the baseball staff for making my time in Milwaukee so memorable,” Lucroy said.

Lucroy will be inducted into the Wall of Honor with Ryan Braun and Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez.

