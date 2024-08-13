'I love it': Milwaukee Brewers celebrate Bill Schroeder's 30 years in the booth

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated announcer Bill Schroeder's 30 years in the broadcast booth, with all his former partners returning for the occasion.

"It's overwhelming," Schroeder said. "I mean, you know, I was uncomfortable with the attention, but I was very fortunate that they did it. You know, BA [Brian Anderson] kind of spearheaded getting all the partners back together. He told me that he texted them as a group, and within five minutes, they all said they'd come back."

Schroeder works seamlessly with his current partner, Brian Anderson.

"I trust him more than I trust anybody I've ever worked with in the business," Brewers play-by-play announcer Anderson said. "I believe in him. I think he's great at his job. I think he makes me better."

Watch: Brewers legend Bill Schroeder talks about his favorite days on the job:

Brewers celebrate 30 years of 'The Rock' Bill Schroeder

"We're good friends," Schroeder said. "We like each other. We like being around each other. And there are broadcast teams out there that don't really get along all that well. Not gonna mention who they are, but they're out there."

One of their recent broadcast highlights? A game with Snoop Dogg.

Lance Allan asked, "I didn't know you had so much street cred that you could work a game with Snoop Dogg?"

"Yeah, that was one of the most fun two innings I think I've ever had," Schroeder said with a laugh. "I didn't have any expectations of anything. I didn't know a whole lot about Snoop."

His favorite moment? Easy.

"It's not difficult: 2008, last game of the regular season," Anderson said. "CC Sabathia on the mound. And that double play goes down. And Rock, who never steps on the play-by-play announcer's calls, just bolts out, 'Yes! Yes!' And he had every right to do that."

"I couldn't help it," Schroeder said. "As a player or anything? That was the greatest day, sportswise, that I can remember having in my life."

And while he doesn't travel as much anymore, his plan is to keep on keepin' on.

"I love it," Schroeder said. "I wouldn't say that I'd do it for free, but I've loved every second of every minute that I've spent in this booth."

Schroeder and Anderson are good friends, but they don’t do much away from the park to keep their relationship natural and fresh. And it seems to work well on the air.

