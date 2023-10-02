How to get free tickets to the three Milwaukee Brewers wildcard games

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino bought 500 tickets to the three Milwaukee Brewers wildcard games, to be given away to fans.

According to a statement from the team, the three scheduled Wild Card games are taking place at American Family Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Wednesday, Oct. 4 and if necessary, Thursday, Oct. 5. All three games are scheduled for 6:08 p.m. first pitches.

Free tickets will be available online starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at brewers.com/Thankyou. There is a four-ticket limit and tickets will be available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, the team said. There will be a $2 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through MLB Ballpark app, according to the Brewers.

POTAWATOMI CASINO | HOTEL PURCHASES WILD CARD TICKETSTO GIVE AWAY TO FANS

500 Tickets Purchased for Each Game Will be Available Free to FansStarting at 3 P.M. TODAY

MILWAUKEE – Potawatomi Casino | Hotel is stepping up to the plate to bring postseason baseball to some lucky Brewers fans.



The Brewers partner today announced the purchase of 500 tickets to each of the three scheduled Wild Card games taking place at American Family Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Wednesday, Oct. 4 and if necessary, Thursday, Oct. 5. Those tickets will be offered to fans for FREE [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]starting at 3 p.m. TODAY.



All three games are scheduled for 6:08 p.m. first pitches (Game 3 is subject to change depending on the outcome of other Wild Card matchups).



“The Brewers bring added value to our partnership in so many ways, and this is another opportunity for us to go above and beyond for our hometown team,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino | Hotel. “We are excited to make these tickets available, and we know the atmosphere at American Family Field this week will be electric.”



Here are the details on how fans can secure their free tickets:



Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 3 p.m. TODAY at brewers.com/Thankyou [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]. There is a four-ticket limit and tickets will be available strictly on a first come, first served basis. There will be a $2 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through MLB Ballpark app.



The Brewers are the 2023 National League Central Division Champs. Postseason bound for the fifth time in the last six years, the Crew claimed their third division title since 2018 and will host all the Wild Card games at American Family Field, Oct. 3, 4, and Oct. 5 if necessary.



Additional tickets in select categories remain available for each of the three Wild Card games. Single game tickets for National League Division Series go on sale, tomorrow, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. CT at brewers.com/Postseason. [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]





