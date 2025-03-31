MILWAUKEE — New enhancements to American Family Field have made it easier for fans to make their way into the park.

Beginning at the home opener on Monday, March 31, fans will be able to utilize MLB Go-Ahead Entry through the MLB Ballpark app. Using facial authentication, automatically scanned tickets will be identified, linking fans directly to their tickets.

Milwaukee Brewers Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

To do this, fans first need to check their Ballpark app, making sure their ticket for the upcoming game is loaded onto their account. Once linked, the next step is to capture a selfie to enroll in Go-Ahead Entry. Proceeding through the hands-free lanes, with no need to stop to get their phones out, they will then be validated for entry.

To opt in, fans must be 18 years old.

Participating gates at Am Fam are Home Plate West and the Third Base Gate.

Watch: How the Brewers will use facial recognition for opening day

Also returning to the ballpark to ease the flow are the express lanes. Located at every entrance, guests without a bag or with a bag measuring 9” x 5” x 2” will be able to enter this way.

What to know about the game

Seth Wenig/AP Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Brewers will be coming off a three-day series against the Yankees, and the first pitch on the 31st will be at 1:10 p.m. CST against the Kansas City Royals.

Where to get home game tickets

Tickets for games at American Family Field can be purchased at mlb.com/brewers/tickets, and can be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

