Holiday fun at American Family Field includes Santa, reindeer and North Pole mailbox

MILWAUKEE — Tis the season! American Family Field is getting in the spirit with a festive lineup this year. Everything from reindeer and special dinners to appearances by the one and only Santa!

The new Tinsel Taproom is a holiday pop-up you will not want to miss this season. Located at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, the Tinsel Taproom will be decked out for the season. Group reservations are now open through Jan. 6. Reservations can be made for up to 12 people and include 90 minutes of exclusive access to the Taproom. Guests will also be able to enjoy holiday-themed drinks and Tinsel Tap-etizers.

The one, the only... Santa will be making several stops at American Family Field this year. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will be joined by "Brewdolf" the red-nosed reindeer, and all his REAL reindeer pals! Starting Dec. 6, Santa will be taking over the Tinsel Taproom on various weekdays. Reservations are now open and will get you a 15-minute meet and greet and photos with Santa, holiday crafting, cookie decorating, and hot cocoa. For even more time with the man in red, on Dec. 16 join the crew for supper with Santa, which includes dinner, drink specials, and of course a visit from Santa Claus.

Do not worry, if you are unable to see Santa in person, you can still send your letters. The Brew Crew has its very own North Pole Mailbox to ensure Santa knows what's on your list. The mailbox will be open Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 22.

American Family Field is spreading holiday cheer by collecting donations for Toys for Tots. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 22. All toys collected will be donated and distributed to families by the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

