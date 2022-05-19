Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Hiura's HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves

Braves Brewers Baseball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a walkoff two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Braves Brewers Baseball
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 06:08:17-04

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura hit a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6.

The Brewers had tied the game on a two-out triple from Kolten Wong in the ninth.

Hiura had arrived from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. He led off the bottom of the 11th by sending a 1-2 sinker from Chavez over the center-field wall.

Atlanta had grabbed a 4-0 lead when Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Corbin Burnes in the third inning.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com