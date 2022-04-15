Here's how the Brewers are celebrating Jackie Robinson Day

MILWAUKEE — It's Jackie Robinson Day, and the Brewers are celebrating accordingly by honoring Robinson in various ways.

As a tradition, players, managers, and coaches will wear Robinson's iconic jersey number “42” in Dodger blue.

The Brewers partnered with Everfi to launch the Jack Robinson Art Challenge, which encourages Wisconsin fans under 18 years old to create original art that captures the spirit of Jackie Robinson’s values.

Robinson’s values are identified in his daughter Sharon’s book, “Jackie Robinson’s Values to Live By: Becoming Your Best Self,” as citizenship, commitment, courage, determination, excellence, integrity, justice, persistence, and teamwork.

The top three artists and their families will be invited to a future game at American Family Field and recognized on-field.

The grand prize winner will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and their art will be displayed on the Summer Slugger Brewers Challenge web page.

Brewers Jackie Robinson Scholar, Laetitia Faye, will receive on-field recognition and participate in the ceremonial first pitch.

MLB has produced an exclusive video titled “Play, Run, Win, Rise,” written by Eljon Wardally, which is a visual tribute reflecting on Jackie’s legacy as a Hall of Fame and trailblazing player, social justice advocate, civil rights icon, and pioneer in business and broadcasting.

This will be shown in every MLB ballpark on Jackie Robinson Day and will run on MLB Network, MLB.com, and MLB social media.

A unique logo for the Diamond Anniversary will display Jackie’s digital signature connected to the 50th-anniversary patch. The design also illustrates Jackie Robinson getting ready to swing his bat.

