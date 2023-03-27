Here's a look at what's new at American Family Field ahead of Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of opening day, Brewers officials gave a sneak peek of all the new things fans can expect to see at American Family Field.

"We are excited to start the season," said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Among the features, you'll notice are new dining options and upgrades to the ballpark's audio and lighting system.

"We have 784 new speakers installed in the ballpark, so people are going to notice immediately the great clarity of sound," said Schlesinger.

The new 414 Concession menu is also an addition parents are sure to love. Families can enjoy staple baseball snacks without breaking the bank.

"It's four hotdogs, four nachos, four cracker jacks, and four sodas for a family," said Schlesinger. "All $4 each."

The brewers are also bringing back autograph Sundays for kids 14 and under. It is a fan favorite that had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.

"With Covid, there were a lot of restrictions on engaging with players, and there were a lot of things that we couldn't do and frankly, we've been itching to get those things back," said Schlesinger.

Officials are hoping these new amenities will attract more fans to fill up all 41,000 seats inside the stadium.

"We've got to encourage them to come here and the best way to do that is constantly serving our fans, listening to them, and then build structures and new fan amenities that they want."

And they're hopeful they'll have a successful season on and off the field.

"Every team is in first place on opening day and the goal is to win at all," said Schlesinger.

The Brewers' home opener will take place on Monday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m.

