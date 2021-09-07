Watch
Harper, Phillies hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0

Morry Gash/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 07, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to stay in the playoff chase.

The Phillies have beaten the NL Central-leading Brewers five straight times this year.

Wheeler threw six crisp innings and outpitched Brandon Woodruff in a rematch of All-Star righties.

On May 6 in Philadelphia, Wheeler tossed a three-hitter for a 2-0 win over Woodruff, who struck out 11 in that loss.

