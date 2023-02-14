Gov. Evers wants $290 million to help maintain Brewers stadium

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan Tuesday to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next 20 years as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

The Governor's plan would need approval from the Republican-controlled legislature.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the governor said the plan would make a one-time investment of $290 million in the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District from the state's $7 billion surplus, ensuring the team stays through 2043. Gov. Evers says without the investment, the Brewers and Major League Baseball (MLB) could leave at the end of the 2030 season, when the current lease with American Family Field expires.

The baseball park district is charged with overseeing, operating, and maintaining American Family Field. The proposed investment would maintain, repair, and improve facilities at American Family Field so the baseball district can meet its lease obligations to the Brewers.

Gov. Evers says the plan would save taxpayers more than $200 million over the team's lease term, and will generate more than $400 million in revenue over the next 20 years.

The ballpark has generated $2.5 billion in total economic output for Wisconsin since opening in 2001, according to a study released by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce in 2020.

Gov. Evers released the following statement regarding the plan:

“I’ve been watching baseball in Milwaukee since the County Stadium days when I had the chance of a lifetime to watch Warren Spahn’s 300th-career game there way back when. As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I’m so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another twenty years and to usher in a new generation of Brewers fans in Wisconsin who can grow up rooting for the home team just like I did. What’s more, the Brewers are not only a cherished part of our state’s heritage but an essential part of Milwaukee’s and our state’s economic success. Using just a small portion of our state’s historic surplus, we can not only save over $200 million in taxpayer dollars in the long run, but keep good-paying, family-supporting jobs here and ensure the Brewers remain in Milwaukee and continue to play a critical role in our state’s economic success for another two decades.”

Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, released the following statement regarding Gov. Evers' announcement:

“The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to working with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to extend the life of American Family Field and help make Major League Baseball possible in Wisconsin for the next generation. This will require creative solutions that garner bipartisan support. We oppose the return of the five-county tax, and we are prepared to commit to a lease extension for the Brewers to remain at American Family Field through at least 2043.



We are not asking for the Stadium District to take on new financial obligations under the lease, or for a new ballpark – just the resources to make sure the Stadium District’s existing obligations are met. As we said when the Stadium District’s funding shortfall first became known, we have remained focused on gathering facts and information that everyone can rely upon through a full capital needs assessment. This process of having Venue Solutions Group (VSG) perform a capital needs assessment, combined with additional diligence by the state’s consultant CAA ICON, has established those facts.



American Family Field has had a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact, created thousands of jobs, and made it possible for a team in a small market like Milwaukee to compete. We thank Gov. Evers and the Legislature for their consideration of this issue as we work with them, the Stadium District, and all key stakeholders on next steps.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip