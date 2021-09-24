Gov. Evers proclaims September 25 'Bob Uecker Day'

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers proclaimed September 25 as Bob Uecker Day, in honor of the 50 years Uecker spent as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, and his other contributions to the team.

“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers. “Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements.”

You can read Evers' entire proclamation here.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett followed suit, proclaiming Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 Bob Uecker day in Milwaukee.

“Bob is a wonderful part of this city. For decades, his voice has been the sound of the baseball season here—a familiar, passionate, and humorous accompaniment to the game on the field,” Mayor Barrett said. “Bob brings a genuine delight in sharing America’s pastime with the world.”

He said in a statement that the entire declaration cites Uecker’s baseball playing career, his work in the entertainment industry, his recognition and honors as a broadcaster, and his charitable work.

