Fredonia's Owen Miller excited to play for hometown Brewers

Guardians Tigers Baseball
Carlos Osorio/AP
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller tosses the ball to pitcher Zach Plesac for the out at first on Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Guardians Tigers Baseball
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 15:48:14-05

MILWAUKEE — "A dream come true, and I've been enjoying every minute of it," Owen Miller says.

As a kid growing up in Fredonia, 26-year-old Miller dreamed of Brewers baseball.

"I can always remember going to Miller Park when I was younger, it was Miller Park when I was younger, but with my grandma and grandpa," Miller said. " They (took) me to a lot of games as a kid. I can remember the days when I was little rooting for the Brewers. Every year when they made the playoffs, it was special in the fall."

And played in the shadows of his current office.

"That's crazy to think that Helfaer Field, playing like that, where the home plate was old County Stadium," Miller says. "I'll be playing at American Family Field now."

Now traded from Cleveland, the Ozaukee High School product can't wait to see the first kid with his jersey on.

"It'll go right back to my probably 10, 11, 12-year-old self," Miller says. "And wearing the Ryan Braun jersey when I was little and probably go right to that when I thought playing on MLB The Show. Or playing video games like that. I was like, 'man, you know if I could have my jersey someday.' And then I'd think when I was little, 'oh, it's really the Brewers jersey!' So it will be pretty special."

He wore 8 as a kid because of Ryan Braun. Now before spring training, he works out at NX Level in Mequon and gets to enjoy home cooking. Literally.

"Since I got home for the holidays, I'm spending this month at home, eating mom and dad's cooking," Miller says. "It's fun with me and my brother at home. We can get a pretty good schedule going. It works out well and I've been having some conversations on the phone with some people with condos and looking to see where's a good spot to get for the season."

Miller says he still needs to speak with Craig Counsell. He played first, second, and third at Cleveland. He expects to play all over in Milwaukee.

The Brewers acquired the infielder from the Guardians for a player to be named and cash.

