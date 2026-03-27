MILWAUKEE — Fans at American Family Field for Opening Day were treated to a 20-minute preview of "Ueck," a new documentary about the late, longtime Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker.

The documentary will debut at the Milwaukee Film Festival in April and will have a wide release this summer.

Local filmmakers Steve Farr and Michael Vollman spent the last years of Uecker’s life creating the film. It covers everything from his early days bouncing around the minor leagues to his entertainment career and his time behind the microphone in the radio booth.

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"I wanted to know why a 90-year-old man wants to continue broadcasting. What was it? And pretty quickly we realized, why wouldn’t he want to do this?" Farr told TMJ4.

Watch: Fans get a first look at the new Bob Uecker documentary during Opening Day at American Family Field

Fans get a first look at the new Bob Uecker documentary during Opening Day at American Family Field

"We wanted to try to connect the dots between all of that stuff and find out who’s the Ueck beneath the Ueck," Vollman said.

The film highlights the highs of Uecker making a call and the lows when he was battling illness to do what he loved.

"When Brewers fans see what Ueck was going through, they’re just going to love him more to know how devoted and to know how much he loved being a part of the baseball games, doing broadcasts, that’s what he loved the most, and I think Brewers fans are just going to love him more when they see that," Vollman said.

The Opening Day preview brought tears, cheers, and laughs to fans like the Robinson family, who listened to Uecker for years and are excited to see his signature smile on the big screen.

"We grew up on Bob. Bob is everything to baseball; he’s everything to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We love him, a comedian, I mean, if you know Bob, you know baseball," Jesse Robinson said.

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"Mr. Baseball, that’s everything to Milwaukee," Melissa Robinson said.

Uecker's life bridged generations and united Milwaukee.

"It’s just how it is in Milwaukee and with Bob Uecker and family," Melissa Robinson said.

For more information on the documentary, click this link.

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