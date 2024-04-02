Fans and businesses prepare for rainy Brewers' home-opener

MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain and snow on Tuesday could mean a messy tailgate for the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener.

While fans usually pour into the tailgate lots with essentials like food and grills, the weather has left many wondering what to do.

Kim Morgan has been going to Brewers' home openers for 38 years. This year, she’ll be inside at Magoo’s on the Mound before taking a shuttle to the game.

“We’ll have a little hiccup but it won’t last long,” Morgan smiled.

“It’s going to be packed tomorrow and going to be a lot of fun.”

A bartender at Magoo’s, Tina Hamelin, is anticipating a full crowd as people look for ways to celebrate indoors.

“It’s crazy in here and with bad weather upon us, it will probably be even crazier,” Hamelin said.

Their doors open at 10:30 a.m. with shuttles starting around 12:30 p.m.

Just across the street, McGinn's All-Star Sports Bar is also opening early at 10 a.m. with plenty of food and shuttles for fans looking to get out of the messy weather.

“Door-to-door service, can’t get better than that,” McGinn’s owner Bill Fern smiled. “We have a new van this year and are excited to bring that out.”

Many other local hotels and bars offer area shuttle service to American Family Field. You can check with your local establishment.

A full map is available on the Brewers' website.

Rain or shine, the fans are ready to play ball.

“Wisconsinites are tough. I’m sure they’ll make it happen. Opening day is a holiday for our whole state, “ Morgan smiled.

Parking lots outside American Family Field open Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. The ballpark opens at 1:10 p.m. and the first pitch against the Twins is set for 3:10 p.m.

