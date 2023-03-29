Devin Williams ready for full season as Brewers closer

At 28 years of age and entering his fifth major league season, Devin Williams is hardly a vet. But he likes the mix of youth and experience in the Brewers clubhouse.

"Yeah, you got a lot of young guys in here that are hungry. They wanna win. They wanna prove themselves," Williams says. "Just a little different than in years past. But I think that's a good thing. You know, have guys that really wanna show up every day and prove what they can do."

After last season's Josh Hader trade sent shockwaves through the clubhouse, Williams will be the closer all year long.

"I don't really view it any differently than years past," Williams says. "I'm going to go out there and try and get three outs, without allowing any runs. So, my job is pretty much the same."

His regular season statistics are spectacular. But what has he learned about himself?

"I don't know, maybe a little bit about myself," Williams says. "How to challenge myself. You know, keep my foot on the gas and things like that, just to stay motivated every day."

In the offseason, Williams loves traveling, especially in Europe. He is already going to London and Paris. Next on his list? Italy or Spain.

