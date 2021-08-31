Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Corbin Burnes pitches Milwaukee Brewers by San Francisco Giants in matchup of NL contenders

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Corbin Burnes
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 07:32:17-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh inning and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders.

Burnes didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits.

Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night.

Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single.

But that was it for the NL leaders.

The Brewers take on the Giants again Tuesday night at 8:45 p.m. at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award