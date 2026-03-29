Christian Yelich homers to cap a 6-run rally in the 8th inning as Brewers beat White Sox 9-7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Seranthony Domínguez to cap a six-run rally in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a season-opening sweep by beating the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Sunday.

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee fell behind 7-2 in the first three innings before coming all the way back. Yelich put the Brewers in front with his first career pinch-hit homer, a two-out shot on a 2-2 pitch.

Chicago’s Munetaka Murakami homered for a third straight game in a losing cause.

Murakami’s 375-foot drive off Brandon Sproat in the second inning made him the fourth player ever to homer in each of his first three career MLB games, according to Sportradar. The others were Trevor Story for Colorado in 2016, Kyle Lewis for Seattle in 2019 and Chase DeLauter for Cleveland this year.

The White Sox wasted a five-RBI performance from Colson Montgomery, who hit a first-inning grand slam. Everson Pereira also homered for the White Sox.

Gary Sánchez hit a two-run shot for Milwaukee.

After Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit an RBI single that cut Chicago’s lead to 7-4, Domínguez (0-1) came out of the bullpen with one out in the eighth. Domínguez retired William Contreras on a foul pop before allowing a two-run single to Luis Rengifo that made it 7-6.

Yelich then sent a 421-foot drive just inside the right-field foul pole.

Milwaukee relievers Garret Anderson, Jared Koenig, Jake Woodford (1-0) and Trevor Megill combined for six innings of shutout relief after Sproat allowed seven runs, four walks and six hits over three innings.

After Megill allowed a leadoff single to Tristan Peters in the ninth, he struck out Chase Meidroth and Murakami. Megill then got out Miguel Vargas on a fly to the warning track to pick up his first save.

Up next

Chicago begins a three-game series at Miami. Davis Martin (7-10, 4.10 ERA in 2025) starts for the White Sox and Chris Paddack (5-12, 5.35 for Minnesota and Detroit last season) pitches for Miami on Monday.

Milwaukee begins a three-game home series with Tampa Bay. Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.04 for Boston and San Francisco in 2025) starts for Milwaukee and Nick Martinez (11-14, 4.45 for Cincinnati last year) pitches for the Rays on Monday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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