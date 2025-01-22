CC Sabathia elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year on ballot

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame today, receiving 86.8% of the vote in his first year on the ballot.

The announcement was made this evening by Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch on MLB Network.

The biggest Dub yet …



CC Sabathia is entering the @BaseballHall! pic.twitter.com/SODNSmn54p — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2025

The induction ceremony will take place Sunday, July 27, in Cooperstown, New York.

Sabathia, 44, remains beloved by Brewers fans after helping lead the team to the postseason in 2008 as the NL Wild Card winner, snapping the franchise's 25-year playoff drought.

Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FILE ** In this Sept. 28, 2008 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. The Yankees formulated a proposal to the big lefty that would exceed Johan Santana's $137.5 million, six-year contract with the New York Mets both in total and average, a baseball official familiar with the negotiations said Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, file)

Acquired from Cleveland in exchange for four players on July 7, 2008, Sabathia went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts with Milwaukee, producing seven complete games, including three shutouts. He finished fifth in 2008 NL Cy Young Award voting and sixth in NL Most Valuable Player voting.

"What CC Sabathia did for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 will forever be remembered, as he put the team on his shoulders and carried us to our first postseason appearance in 26 years," said former Brewers General Manager Doug Melvin. "CC pitched on three days' rest a number of times that season. It was the most unselfish performance I have ever seen from someone who looked beyond his free agency to lift our entire organization and fan base to a high level of excitement."

In addition to Sabathia, players announced today to be inducted as part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class include outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and left-handed reliever Billy Wagner.

AP News Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki tips his batting helmet to fans after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning during a baseball game, April 16, 2009, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

First baseman Dick Allen and outfielder Dave Parker were both elected by the 16-member Classic Era Baseball Committee on December 8.

With Sabathia and Parker, who played for the Brewers in 1990, the franchise has now had nine players elected to the Hall of Fame.

AP News FILE - New York Mets pitcher Billy Wagner throws a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York, Aug. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul J. Bereswill, File)

Previous inductees include outfielder Hank Aaron (elected in 1982), right-handed reliever Rollie Fingers (1992), right-handed pitcher Don Sutton (1998), shortstop/center fielder Robin Yount (1999), infielder Paul Molitor (2004), right-handed reliever Trevor Hoffman (2018) and catcher Ted Simmons (2020).

