Burnes delivers with arm, bat as Brewers trounce Cubs 7-0

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:00:46-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0.

Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth.

The 26-year-old right-hander has driven in two runs this year while allowing just one through his first three outings. Burnes’ performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

