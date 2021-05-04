Watch
Brewers' Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after returning

Derik Hamilton/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game in front of Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10), Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 19:43:16-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated.

The Brewers said Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville. Yelich went 2 for 4 at Philadelphia on Monday in his first game since April 11. He batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage, no homers and one RBI in just 10 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

