Brewers v. Nationals' Friday game pushed back to Saturday due to weather

Posted at 2:50 PM, May 28, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' Friday game against the Nationals has been postponed.

The team announced on social media Friday afternoon that inclement weather has forced them to move the game.

The Brewers v. National game that was supposed to happen Friday has now been rescheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader.

Friday's weather has been rainy, windy and cold. The game on Friday was scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

