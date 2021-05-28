Brewers v. Nationals' Friday game pushed back to Saturday due to weather

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' Friday game against the Nationals has been postponed.

The team announced on social media Friday afternoon that inclement weather has forced them to move the game.

The Brewers v. National game that was supposed to happen Friday has now been rescheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader.

Friday's weather has been rainy, windy and cold. The game on Friday was scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

Today's game against the Nationals has been postponed due to inclement weather moving into the area.



It will be made up at 1:05 p.m. CT tomorrow as part of a split doubleheader. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 28, 2021

