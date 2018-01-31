Brewers unveil full 2018 promotional schedule

5:13 PM, Jan 31, 2018
Dylan Buell
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers have unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2018 season.

Depending on which Brewers game you plan on attending this coming season, you may walk away with some good prizes. There are also several appreciation nights.

Be sure to check Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club for the fine print, because some of the giveaways have restrictions.

In addition, there are plenty of children appreciation nights where kids can run the bases, but the children must be 14 and younger.

The list of giveaways is long! You'll surely find a game with a good deal that catches your eye.

Check out the full list to see which promotions interest you:

  • April 2 vs the Cardinals: All fans will receive a Brewers Magnetic Schedule.
  • April 3 vs the Cardinals: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • April 5 vs the Cubs: 2-Man Advantage, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • April 6 vs the Cubs: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • April 7 vs the Cubs: Wisconsin Dells Coupon Book Giveaway
  • April 8 vs the Cubs: Kids Run the Bases
  • April 16 vs the Reds: Miller High Life Monday
  • April 18 vs the Reds: Kids & Seniors Discount Day, Weather Day
  • April 19 vs the Marlins: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • April 20 vs the Marlins: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
  • April 21 vs the Marlins: Brewers Coupon Book, Marvel Super Heroes Night, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • April 22 vs the Marlins: Eric Thames Bobblehead, Autism Awareness Day, Kids Run the Bases
  • May 4 vs the Pirates: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Star Wars Night
  • May 5 vs the Pirates: Brewers Coupon Book, Cinco de Mayo, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • May 6 vs the Pirates: Kids Run the Bases, Lightweight Hoodie
  • May 8 vs the Indians: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • May 9 vs the Indians: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • May 21 vs the D-backs: Miller High Life Monday
  • May 22 vs the D-backs: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • May 23 vs the D-backs: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • May 24 vs the Mets: Bark at the Park
  • May 25 vs the Mets: 2-Man Advantage, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Flat Bill Snapback Hat
  • May 26 vs the Mets: Brewers Coupon Book, Zubazpalooza
  • May 27 vs the Mets: Kids Run the Bases, Travis Shaw 'Mayor of Ding Dong City' Bobblehead
  • May 28 vs the Cardinals: Miller High Life Monday, Kids & Seniors Discount Day, Noah's Ark Water Park Ticket, Dollar Dog Day
  • May 29 vs the Cardinals: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, MLB Network Recyclable Tote Bag
  • May 30 vs the Cardinals: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • June 11 vs the Cubs: Stitch 'N' Pitch
  • June 12 vs the Cubs: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • June 15 vs the Phillies: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Girl Scout Night, 5-County Friday, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • June 16 vs the Phillies: Brewers Coupon Book, Pack at the Park, Boy Scout Night
  • June 17 vs the Phillies: Kids Run the Bases, Mini Replica Bullpen Car
  • June 21 vs the Cardinals: Pride Night
  • June 22 vs Cardinals: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Shor-Sleeve T-Shirt
  • June 24 vs the Cardinals: Kids Run the Bases, Gauntlet Bobblehead
  • June 26 vs the Royals: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Little League Night
  • June 27 vs the Royals: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • July 2 vs the Twins: Miller High Life Monday, Brewers Wall Flag
  • July 3 vs the Twins:Kids & Seniors Discount Day, Tank Top
  • July 4 vs the Twins: Kids & Seniors Discount Day, Dollar Dog Day
  • July 6 vs the Braves: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, 5-County Friday, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • July 7 vs the Braves: Cerveceros Day
  • July 8 vs the Braves: Kids Run the Bases, Robin Yount 1970s Replica Jersey
  • July 20 vs the Dodgers: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Strapback Hat
  • July 21 vs the Dodgers: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • July 22 vs the Dodgers: Kids Run the Bases, Ryan Braun Starting Lineup Figurine
  • July 23 vs the Nationals: Miller High Life Monday, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • July 25 vs the Nationals: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • August 3 vs the Rockies: African American Heritage Night, 5-County Friday, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • August 4 vs the Rockies: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Topps Baseball Card Pack
  • August 5 vs the Rockies: Kids Run the Bases, American Legion Day, Bob Uecker Bottle Opener
  • August 7 vs the Padres: Educator Days
  • August 8 vs the Padres: Educator Days, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • August 9 vs the Padres: Kids & Seniors Discount Day, Educators Days
  • August 20 vs the Reds: Miller High Life Monday
  • August 21 vs the Reds: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • August 22 vs Reds: Kids & Seniors Discount Day
  • August 24 vs the Pirates: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen, Performance T-Shirt, Law Enforcement Night, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • August 25 vs the Pirates: Peanuts Night, Brewmaster Shirt
  • August 26 vs the Pirates: Kids Run the Bases, Lorenzo Cain Bobblehead
  • September 4 vs the Cubs: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • September 7 vs the Giants: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, 5-County Friday, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • September 8 vs the Giants: Brewers Coupon Book, Grease Night
  • September 9 vs the Giants: Kids Run the Bases, Puzzle Cube
  • September 14 vs the Pirates: Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • September 15 vs the Pirates: Vintage Snapback Hat, Coaches vs. Cancer Night, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • September 16 vs the Pirates: Kids Run the Bases, Crew Neck Sweatshirt
  • September 17 vs the Reds: Miller High Life Monday, Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day
  • September 28 vs the Tigers: 5-County Friday, Student Night, Miller Lite Beerpen
  • September 29 vs the Tigers: Season Seat Holders Appreciation Day, Fan Appreciation Night
  • September 30 vs the Tigers: Kids Run the Bases

