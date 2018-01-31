Brewers unveil full 2018 promotional schedule

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers have unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2018 season.

Depending on which Brewers game you plan on attending this coming season, you may walk away with some good prizes. There are also several appreciation nights.

Be sure to check Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club for the fine print, because some of the giveaways have restrictions.

In addition, there are plenty of children appreciation nights where kids can run the bases, but the children must be 14 and younger.

The list of giveaways is long! You'll surely find a game with a good deal that catches your eye.

Check out the full list to see which promotions interest you: