Brewers to host NLCS Game 3 watch party at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that they will be hosting a watch party for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

How to get your complimentary tickets

Complimentary tickets are now available, starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at brewers.com/Postseason. Fans may claim up to five tickets per person, and tickets are required for admission.

Three thousand tickets will be available for Wednesday's event.

Watch party details

The watch party will feature live game viewing, food and beverage offerings available for purchase, retail available for purchase, interactive fan activities and Brewers entertainment. Gates to the party will open at 6 p.m. CT.

Parking will be complimentary for this watch party.

Watch parties are subject to weather conditions, and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and dress for the conditions. In the event of inclement weather, including rain, watch parties may be canceled.

Watch party information for Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) will be announced at a later date.

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