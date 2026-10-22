Brewers Team Stores closed Thursday due to ‘unprecedented demand’ for World Series merchandise

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Team Stores are closed Thursday, Oct. 22, due to "unprecedented demand" for Brewers World Series merchandise.

The closure is to allow staff time to restock inventory and replenish merchandise selections, according to the Brewers.

Brewers Team Stores, located at the Left-Field Gate and Home Plate Gate, will remain closed Friday morning as previously scheduled and will reopen to ticketed fans when the ballpark gates open for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 23.

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