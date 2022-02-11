Brewers' Suter, Hiura go head-to-head with opposing Super Bowl picks

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams go head to head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but it's already causing some disagreements within the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pitcher Brent Suter and second baseman Keston Hiura support opposite teams in the upcoming game, and they sat down (virtually) to talk about it.

Suter, having lived in Cincinnati for the last 25 years, is a die-hard Bengals fan. At the start of his chat with Hiura he made it known by doing the "Who Dey" chant with his son.

"I always kind of adopted the Reds and Bengals as my teams and this year has been unbelievable," Suter said in the video shared by the MLB Players Association.

Huira, however, has not been a Rams fan as long as Suter has been a Bengals fan. His love for the team began when they moved to LA in 2016. Prior to then, he didn't have a team. He was simply a fan of the NFL.

"As soon as the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, I was like all right that's my team now," Huira said.

Both Brewers shared their favorite players, Suter's being quarterback Joe Burrow, and Hiura's being punter John Hekker.

"I find him as the most electric player on the team," Huira said of Hekker.

Huira and Suter were both asked to make final score predictions as well, both, of course, predicting that their team will win.

Suter thinks the final score will be Bengals 31, Ras 28. Huira says it will be Rams 24, Bengals 20.

Only time will tell, boys.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip